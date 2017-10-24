Black Eye Closes Cap Hill Coffeehouse

The experiment is over. The sumptuous Art Deco space at 800 Sherman Street occupied by Black Eye Coffee, complete with a cocktail bar hidden behind moving mirrors, bathrooms with a sound track by Christopher Walken, and a nighttime alter ego called White Lies, is now closed for good.

This was a second outpost for the original Black Eye, which is still up and running at 3408 Navajo Street in LoHi. White Lies, which had served dinner since September 2016, ended its run last month, presaging the coffee shop's demise.

EXPAND Black Eye's normally wide-open windows are now closed and covered over. Westword