Black Eye Closes Cap Hill Coffeehouse

The experiment is over. The sumptuous Art Deco space at 800 Sherman Street occupied by Black Eye Coffee, complete with a cocktail bar hidden behind moving mirrors, bathrooms with a sound track by Christopher Walken, and a nighttime alter ego called White Lies, is now closed for good.
This was a second outpost for the original Black Eye, which is still up and running at 3408 Navajo Street in LoHi. White Lies, which had served dinner since September 2016, ended its run last month, presaging the coffee shop's demise.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The stylish interior had seemed like a good fit when Black Eye opened on Capitol Hill two years ago. A handwritten sign on the window now directs customers to the LoHi location, which has been serving coffee since 2012.
Meanwhile, former Black Eye partner Steven Waters is embarking on a new mission: He will open an underground bar called Run for the Roses at the Dairy Block next year.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!