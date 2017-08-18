Hosea Rosenberg to Open Santo as a Tribute to His New Mexico Roots

Hosea Rosenberg will soon have a new restaurant to expand on his New Mexican cooking, like this posole he serves at Blackbelly.

We tend to think of chef/restaurateur Hosea Rosenberg as one of our own; after all, he represented Colorado as a Top Chef contestant in 2009, and began his culinary career in Boulder with time put in at Dandelion and Jax Fish House before opening his first restaurant, Blackbelly, in 2014. But Rosenberg is actually a New Mexico native and only arrived in Colorado when he moved here to attend college. For his latest project, Santo, the chef looks southward to his childhood home of Taos for inspiration.

Santo, which Rosenberg hopes to open in late October at 1265 Alpine Avenue in Boulder, will delve deep into the cooking of our southern neighbor. "I'm specifically trying to dig up a lot of the classic ingredients used in New Mexico, specifically northern New Mexico," he explains. "The green chile and red chile are staples."