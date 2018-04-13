Blue Bonnet Celebrating Fifty Years as a Mexican Mainstay

The Blue Bonnet is about to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary. That's a long time for a restaurant to last on the Denver dining scene, much less stay in the same family's hands for all those years. But the Blue Bonnet's history stretches back even further: The original spot on South Broadway opened shortly after Prohibition ended, and its owner had Texas roots, which explains the name — even though the bar was far from a delicate flower.

The original Blue Bonnet. Courtesy the Mobell family

When Arlene and Philip Mobell bought the Blue Bonnet in July 1968, the joint was so rough that "my father wouldn't let me come in," remembers daughter Marci Rosenberg. But as the Mobells turned the Blue Bonnet into more of a restaurant, and then a Mexican restaurant, all that changed. When her parents retired, Marci and her brother Gary started running the place, with plenty of help from general manager Chris Becker and longtime employees. Marci counts four staff romances that blossomed into marriages; at one point, three generations of one family were working in the kitchen.