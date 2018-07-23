Girls Inc. Coffee Venture Bold Beans Moves to Sun Valley

For two years, Girls Incorporated of Metro Denver ran a coffee cart called Bold Beans in the Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzalez branch library on West Colfax Avenue. But Bold Beans has gone beyond the cart and is now located in a bigger space inside Steam on the Platte, at 1401 Zuni Street. Girls Inc., a national organization, was founded in 1865 with a mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold — hence the coffee company's name.

JJ Dearmore, director of social enterprise for Girls Inc., is putting his many years of coffee experience to good use by providing guidance to the teen employees at the shop. "Our primary goal is to give girls paid jobs and first-job experiences, and to enhance that experience by layering in more about the business — more than just working in coffee shop and customer service, but learning about profit and loss, inventory management, how expenses affect pricing and that sort of thing," says Dearmore, who most recently managed the DU Starbucks before joining the nonprofit world.

EXPAND Danielle Krolewicz

The move allowed Bold Beans to expand its operation in a variety of ways. Before, there was no room for an ice machine, and a third-party contractor washed the dishes every day. Now, Bold Beans is living large, with enough room for a panini press and a blender for frozen beverages. The cafe also added breakfast, lunch and catering options through Share Good Foods. In total, ten girls are employed: seven currently involved in programming and Girls Inc., and three college-aged graduates of the program.