Bonacquisti's Urban Winery Brings Community Together Over Wine

Skip the bucolic country winery tour and head instead to the urban winery Bonacquisti Wine Company in north Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood. Inside the winery’s industrial warehouse building at 4640 Pecos Street, you’ll find a warm, welcoming tasting room with delicious wine sold by the bottle or growler, Italian sausage made in-house according to a family recipe, live music on Friday nights and art from local artist Daniel Luna.

Pour a glass and listen to the story of Paul Bonacquisti’s inspiring midlife career change from longtime Denver radio DJ to certified sommelier and winemaker. Winemaking had been a hobby passed down from his grandfather, an Italian immigrant and coal miner, to his father, who made wine in the family’s garage, and now to Paul. Convincing his wife, Judi Diaz Bonacquisti, to take the plunge into a winemaking business took some convincing. In the end, says Bonacquisti, “she really believed in it.”

And she still does, adding that it’s a beautiful partnership. “Paul makes the wine and I drink the wine. That’s research,” she says.