Bottomless Brunch Returns: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, November 7-11

EXPAND Brunch at Zengo is a bustling affair. Mark Antonation

It was another slow week for restaurant openings this week, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to look forward to — like a big brunch that's been missing in Denver for a few months. Zengo closed for nearly two months at the end of the summer, reopening the first week of October with new executive chef Robert “BJ” Wojtowicz, a new menu and updated decor. But there was one thing missing from the Commons Park restaurant that has served the globetrotting cuisine of restaurateur Richard Sandoval for more than a decade: the gloriously indulgent bottomless brunch that has summoned many a slumbering Denverite from deep sleep over the years. But after a few weeks to regain its legs, Zengo is relaunching brunch every Saturday and Sunday, beginning tomorrow (November 12). Regulars know the routine, but to the uninitiated, here's how it works: For $25 per person, waiters bring seemingly endless rounds of small plates, sometimes several at a time — so it's best to go with a group. For $14 more, you get unlimited mimosas, bloody Marys and margaritas, too. If this all sounds too good to pass up, that's because it is. Remember to wear your stretchy pants.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK

Chick-Fil-A, 430 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

BARS/RESTAURANTS REOPENING THIS WEEK

Oak at Fourteenth (reopening tonight after remodel), 1400 Pearl Street, Boulder