Warm Up for the Boulder Burgundy Festival With Terroir Tuesdays at Arcana

With more than 200 wines, visiting wine experts and delectable pairings, the 2017 Boulder Burgundy Festival, an event 600 years in the making, comes to the St. Julien Hotel (and several Boulder restaurants) from October 13 to 15. Tickets are selling fast. A Saturday night dinner with New York Times wine critic Eric Asimov has sold out, and two other events may well do the same by the time this article is published. Participants from as far as Italy, New York, Georgia and Texas are booking reservations.

Maybe 600 years is a stretch. That’s when monks developed the winemaking industry of the Burgundy region in eastern France. Technically, the Boulder Burgundy Festival began in 2011, when Brett Zimmerman, master sommelier and owner of the Boulder Wine Merchant, held a Burgundy wine seminar and wine tasting in a room at The Med, a popular Boulder restaurant. The festival is now a three-day affair held at several locations. Master sommeliers Jay Fletcher and Jason Smith, Asimov and acclaimed winemaker Rajat Parr will join Zimmerman in providing a Burgundy wine education and epicurean experience. Proceeds support There With Care, Family Learning Center, and the Guild of Sommeliers Education Foundation.

Zimmerman sponsors the annual festival because he loves Burgundy wines and wants to make expensive, hard-to-get wines attainable for the community, if only for a weekend. “Imagine if a car dealer let ordinary people test-drive Lamborghinis and Ferraris to get a taste of being behind the wheel of an elite sports car. They may not buy that car, but now may consider a less expensive sports car,” says Zimmerman.