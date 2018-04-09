The First Boulder Farmers Market Heralds the Arrival of Spring

The weather is freezing as vendors set up in the early hours of Saturday morning for the very first Boulder Farmers Market of the year, but the sun warms the scene as the hours go by. Familiar stalls line 13th Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard — the Boulder Art Museum and Dushanbe Teahouse on one side, Central Park on the other. There will be regular markets now every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until November 17, and on Wednesdays between 4 and 8 p.m. beginning May 2 and ending October 3.

Although the growing season is young, there’s already a fine variety of produce on offer: carrots, potatoes, winter squashes and radishes that were stored during the winter but are still more flavorful than most of what you’ll find in the stores; spinach over-wintered in the fields (new spring spinach will arrive soon); greenhouse tomatoes (including heirloom), cucumbers and, wonder of wonders, basil as Italian-summer fragrant as any you’ll find later in the year. Full heads of lettuce grown in greenhouses are sold living with raffia-bound roots, and bags of bright young leaves — mizuna and arugula — are also available. Aspen Moon has three kinds of heritage flour, which I promise myself to experiment with, and cornmeal that will give your cornbread a deep, persuasive flavor. Hazel Dell is here with exquisitely fresh mushrooms — cremini, lion's mane, oyster, shiitake and my favorite, the royal trumpets. You don’t have to wash these before cooking because they’re grown on sterilized peat — just brush them off with a paper towel or kitchen brush.

There are meats, too, of course, though Bob and Ellen Stocker of El Regalo Ranch have left the regular Saturday markets (too exhausting, they explained in an email to customers) and set up shop for their succulent and not remotely funky goat meat in Niwot. You can find them in the parking lot of My Mom’s Pie (201 Murray Street) the first Saturday of May and June from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. If you’re lucky, Bob will have brought his home-cooked samples: goat stew meat, kabobs and ribs, all deeply delicious.