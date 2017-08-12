Bourbon Grill Returns to Colfax Avenue on August 15

The big day on Colfax is nearly here: Bourbon Grill will open in its new spot at 571 East Colfax Avenue at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15. The tiny walk-up eatery closed up its former home at 1618 East Colfax last month, and owners Lien Vo and Tom Lieber have been working hard to convert the former Pizza Fusion space into a more spacious version of their grilled-chicken joint — complete with indoor seating for up to 45 customers.

They may need all that seating — plus overflow room on the sidewalk outside — to accommodate the anticipated rush of hungry customers who have missed Bourbon Grill in the weeks that it's been closed. "We have no idea what to expect," Lieber says.

But Vo, the chef and recipe developer for the restaurant, quickly adds, "We can just open the door if the line gets long — like Torchy's!"