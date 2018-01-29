Bremen's Closes in LoHi After Less Than a Year in Business

Rosa Linda's Mexican Restaurant kept the Highland neighborhood fed for more than thirty years at 2005 West 33rd Avenue, until owners Virgil and Rosa Linda Aguirre decided it was time to retire in 2015. The building stood vacant for a while before Bremen's Wine & Tap took over in June 2017, bringing an all-day brunch and dinner concept to the red-brick building that also houses Señor Bear.
The early weekday hours never really caught on with the neighbors, so last fall Bremen's switched to dinner hours only, except for brunch on the weekends. But even a new chef, Isabel Ranney, new hours and a new menu weren't enough to save the place, and it closed yesterday after brunch service. A note on the front door doesn't offer much in the way of explanation but shows a little humor in what is likely a tough time for founder Dina Castillo and her staff: "Bremen's has closed due to the Sharkalanche...Movie coming out soon!"
Bremen's opened last summer under executive chef Matt Selby, a familiar name to those who enjoyed his cooking at Vesta and Central Bistro (among other places) over the last two decades. Ranney was also there from the beginning and took over the kitchen at the end of August after Selby's departure, when he told Westword that "business did not take off like we anticipated, and my high salary needed to be cut."
It's a shame to see a vacancy at an address with a long history of serving good food, whether from Bremen's or Rosa Linda's (which won a Westword Best of Denver award way back in 1985). We're not holding our breath for Sharkalanche: The Movie, but hope the restaurant space doesn't remain empty for long.
