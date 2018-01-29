Bremen's Closes in LoHi After Less Than a Year in Business

Rosa Linda's Mexican Restaurant kept the Highland neighborhood fed for more than thirty years at 2005 West 33rd Avenue, until owners Virgil and Rosa Linda Aguirre decided it was time to retire in 2015. The building stood vacant for a while before Bremen's Wine & Tap took over in June 2017, bringing an all-day brunch and dinner concept to the red-brick building that also houses Señor Bear.

The early weekday hours never really caught on with the neighbors, so last fall Bremen's switched to dinner hours only, except for brunch on the weekends. But even a new chef, Isabel Ranney, new hours and a new menu weren't enough to save the place, and it closed yesterday after brunch service. A note on the front door doesn't offer much in the way of explanation but shows a little humor in what is likely a tough time for founder Dina Castillo and her staff: "Bremen's has closed due to the Sharkalanche...Movie coming out soon!"