Lamb "lollipops" served with housemade flatbread, mint crème fraîche and shaved onions with parsley.
Lamb "lollipops" served with housemade flatbread, mint crème fraîche and shaved onions with parsley.
Mark Antonation

Bremen's Switches Up Hours, Rolls Out Fall Menu

Mark Antonation | November 2, 2017 | 9:30am
AA

When Bremen's Wine & Tap opened in June in the former home of Rosa Linda's Mexican Cafe (2005 West 33rd Avenue), one of the attractions was breakfast all day starting at 10 a.m. daily. But at the end of August, opening chef Matt Selby departed, and his colleague, Isabel Ranney, took over. Ranney's focus is on the dinner side of the menu, expanding the savory side of things while dropping the early hours and breakfast dishes.

The chef just rolled out a new fall menu packed with warming dishes as well as a few surprises on the appetizer menu. Ranney explains that she studied herbal medicine in college before shifting her attention to the culinary world, so she's fond of incorporating herbs and other plants with positive properties into her dishes (so there might be something like rose hips — naturally high in vitamin C — hiding out somewhere on a plate). She has also added a few vegetarian and vegan options to the slate.

Ranney has been cooking professionally in Denver for the past dozen years and was on Bremen's opening staff back in June. Some of her other personal touches include rotisserie chicken, whole-grain mustard made with local beer, and housemade flatbread made with dough that undergoes a three-day ferment. Here's a look at some of her new dishes.

A vegetarian "tartare" is made with raw asparagus, pear, avocado and tangerine oil and served with crispy house lavash.
A vegetarian "tartare" is made with raw asparagus, pear, avocado and tangerine oil and served with crispy house lavash.
Mark Antonation
A more traditional tartare — complete with a raw egg yolk — uses steak from nearby Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe.
A more traditional tartare — complete with a raw egg yolk — uses steak from nearby Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe.
Mark Antonation
An arugula salad gets a bright cap of pickled pears and tarragon.
An arugula salad gets a bright cap of pickled pears and tarragon.
Mark Antonation
Chef Isabel Ranney makes kale and beets a little more lively with shaved fennel, rotisserie chicken, candied walnuts, curls of Manchego cheese and charred-lemon vinaigrette.
Chef Isabel Ranney makes kale and beets a little more lively with shaved fennel, rotisserie chicken, candied walnuts, curls of Manchego cheese and charred-lemon vinaigrette.
Mark Antonation
A farro bowl with roasted root vegetables is topped with a couple of eggs done sunny-side up.
A farro bowl with roasted root vegetables is topped with a couple of eggs done sunny-side up.
Mark Antonation
Gnocchi and duck breast with leek-and-mushroom ragout.
Gnocchi and duck breast with leek-and-mushroom ragout.
Mark Antonation
Sea scallops with a bacon-and-charred-onion risotto.
Sea scallops with a bacon-and-charred-onion risotto.
Mark Antonation
The bar at Bremen's is also offering new fall flavors, like this Earl Grey Old Fashioned.
The bar at Bremen's is also offering new fall flavors, like this Earl Grey Old Fashioned.
Mark Antonation

Bremen's is open for dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with a daily happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For those who have already developed a fondness for brunch at the LoHi restaurant, fear not: You can still get your egg-and-carb fix starting at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

