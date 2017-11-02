Bremen's Switches Up Hours, Rolls Out Fall Menu

When Bremen's Wine & Tap opened in June in the former home of Rosa Linda's Mexican Cafe (2005 West 33rd Avenue), one of the attractions was breakfast all day starting at 10 a.m. daily. But at the end of August, opening chef Matt Selby departed, and his colleague, Isabel Ranney, took over. Ranney's focus is on the dinner side of the menu, expanding the savory side of things while dropping the early hours and breakfast dishes.

The chef just rolled out a new fall menu packed with warming dishes as well as a few surprises on the appetizer menu. Ranney explains that she studied herbal medicine in college before shifting her attention to the culinary world, so she's fond of incorporating herbs and other plants with positive properties into her dishes (so there might be something like rose hips — naturally high in vitamin C — hiding out somewhere on a plate). She has also added a few vegetarian and vegan options to the slate.

Ranney has been cooking professionally in Denver for the past dozen years and was on Bremen's opening staff back in June. Some of her other personal touches include rotisserie chicken, whole-grain mustard made with local beer, and housemade flatbread made with dough that undergoes a three-day ferment. Here's a look at some of her new dishes.