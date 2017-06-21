menu

Bremen's Opens Today in Former Rosa Linda's Space

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 8:44 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Bremen's welcomes the neighborhood today.EXPAND
Mark Antonation
The wait is over: Bremen's Wine & Tap opens today in the former Rosa Linda's space at 2005 West 33rd Avenue. Owner Dina Castillo has been working on her new restaurant for more than a year and has transformed the three-room Mexican cafe into an open, airy eatery and bar that will serve brunch, lunch and dinner from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Chef Matt Selby, formerly of Central Bistro and Vesta, heads the kitchen and has designed a menu filled with rotisserie meats, hearty sandwiches and neighborhood touches that honor the building's past and the residents of the area. So, yes, there's green chile — and there's also a "Northside Breakfast" (for those who don't care for the LoHi monicker).

One of Selby's signature menu items is a rotisserie porchetta that will be served as an entree as well as in a sandwich and on the house eggs Benedict. At the bar, wines on tap are the stars, but there will also be house cocktails from barman Kyle West. Also on the opening team are general manager AJ Prasaguet and chef Isabel Ranney.

With Señor Bear opening earlier this month right next door, the corner of 33rd and Tejon is once again lively and filled with food options. Keep reading for more photos of Bremen's.

Interior walls were removed to open up the dining room.EXPAND
Mark Antonation
Bremen's logo refers to the Town Musicians of Bremen.EXPAND
Mark Antonation
Bremen's dining room includes a semi-private eight-seat booth in the back.EXPAND
Mark Antonation
The bar at Bremen's.EXPAND
Mark Antonation
The Rosa Linda's sign on the side of the building still remains.EXPAND
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.

