menu

Chef Jensen Cummings Brings Out the Brats With Brewed Food

From Pen to Plate: A Berkshire Hog Makes It to Cochon555 Via Il Porcellino


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Chef Jensen Cummings Brings Out the Brats With Brewed Food

Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 11:55 a.m.
By Linnea Covington
Jensen Cummings dishing out a plate of beer brats at Blue Moon in RiNo.EXPAND
Jensen Cummings dishing out a plate of beer brats at Blue Moon in RiNo.
Linnea Covington
A A

On a recent sunny afternoon, Brewed Food chef/founder Jensen Cummings met with a panel of tasters in the back of Blue Moon's RiNo brewery to sample and discuss his latest beer-and-food project: bratwurst. The goal, he explains, was to create a sausage that not only proved delicious, but that also showcased Blue Moon's beer.

"Most beer brats fall flat," he points out. "I want it to be clear when someone eats these brats that they represent the beers."

Of course Blue Moon brewer Ben Knutson was on board with the idea, and Erik and Shannon Duffy, owners of Tender Belly, were intrigued, too, so the three companies partnered to create two beer-forward sausages that they plan to sell nationally.

Related Stories

"When Shannon started doing a beer brat, I knew it was time to bring that side of my expertise to support him," says Cummings. "It also gives us such a powerful platform to further the Brewed Food narrative in such an accessible way."

So far, the team is working on two bratwursts: one enhanced with Blue Moon's IPL (that's India pale lager, in case you haven't kept up with the recent explosion of beer styles), and the other with a mango wheat beer, which gets brewed with plenty of fresh fruit. Both are made solely with pork from Tender Belly and contain 18 percent beer. Each brat also gets a mix of spices, yeasts and hops that come directly from Blue Moon's beer recipes. This technique fits in with the Brewed Food philosophy that components of a fermented beverage work well when used to prepare food with which the brews are paired. With that in mind, the IPL bratwurst contains Sorachi Ace hops, nutmeg, white pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, marjoram and caraway.

Sampling the soon-to-be-released beer brats by Brewed Food, Blue Moon and Tender Belly.EXPAND
Sampling the soon-to-be-released beer brats by Brewed Food, Blue Moon and Tender Belly.
Linnea Covington

This Friday, March 17, the team will send the product to chefs at several local restaurants to sample, cook with and possibly serve before Cummings makes final recipe tweaks. So far he plans to sample the brats at ten eateries, including Hops & Pie, Highland Tap and Burger, the Crafty Fox, Blue Moon's RiNo brewpub, and, in true Cummings fashion, some surprise venues as well.

"A few spots we aren't even telling them, just rolling up and slamming the brats down on their line," he notes. "It's all part of my strange and sometimes effective strategy."

While Cummings isn't sure if any of these trial spots will be serving the beer bratwurst yet, he says he plans to launch the final brats locally on the Colorado Rockies' opening weekend. His next goal is national distribution, something he hopes to accomplish by football season. In early August, Cummings will also host a chef competition in Blue Moon's taproom to see who can make the best beer brat.

Linnea Covington
Food and lifestyle journalist Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending 13 years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home. She has been exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream. When not indulging in the city's blossoming restaurant scene, you can find her exploring museums and nature with her toddler and partner. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Blue Moon Brewing Company
More Info
More Info

3750 Chestnut Place
Denver, Colorado 80216

303-728-2337

www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com/rino-brewery-page

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >