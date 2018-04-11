Brightmarten Moves Into Former 730 South Space

Change doesn't happen rapidly in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood, the way it has in other parts of Denver. Businesses tend to stick around; just look at the 84-year-old Bonnie Brae Tavern as a prime example. So when 730 South closed last fall after eighteen years, neighbors were curious to see what would come next in that spot. The answer is Brightmarten, which is expected to open on April 27 at 730 South University Boulevard.

Brightmarten is the work of several Rioja and Euclid Hall alumni, including Jared Riggs and chef Jake Grant. Riggs describes the upcoming restaurant as "elevated neighborhood American," with such crowd-pleasers as a Juicy Lucy burger (that's the kind with cheese inside the burger patty) and nachos on the menu, but also with more upscale fare like a beef-and-beet carpaccio and mushroom risotto.

The group was drawn to Bonnie Brae precisely because of its old-Denver charm and wholesome family vibe. "It's one of the last strongholds of Denver neighborhoods," Riggs points out.