Brik on York Closes on East Colfax Avenue

The fire has gone out at Brik on York, a wood-fired pizza kitchen and wine bar at 2223 East Colfax Avenue. The restaurant closed over the weekend, leaving this message on its Facebook page:

Brik is officially closed for business my friends. It was a short and beautiful dream, but unfortunately we could not get on top of all the financial constraints that would otherwise allow us to succeed.

Brik on York was opened in July 2015 by owner/sommelier Travis Gee, who converted a former watch-repair shop and matinee movie theater into an eatery and bar that hosted an eclectic range of live music and other entertainment. Burlesque brunches were a neighborhood draw, as were "passport" wine tastings that offered samples from Brik's collection of international labels. An Acunto wood-burning oven imported from Italy was the centerpiece of the kitchen, turning out pizzas and other oven-roasted fare.

No word on whether it was offered in Brik's estate sale, announced on Facebook and held yesterday afternoon.

