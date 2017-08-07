Broker Owner Opens Lot 14 Bistro in Former Paxia Location in Sunnyside

A year has passed since Paxia Authentic Mexican Cuisine closed at 4001 Tejon Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood. On a block that has seemed just on the verge of becoming a restaurant destination, things haven't quite developed — at least until now. Just down the street, a couple of spaces remain papered over (one of which was intended to be Kindred, from the team that opened Brazen and Telegraph), although Cherry Bean Coffee and My Vision Nutrition have recently taken root.
But the owner of a well-known downtown establishment is adding something new to the neighborhood; Lot 14 Bistro opens for dinner tonight, Monday, August 7.
Lot 14 is the project of Jerry Fritzler, who now owns the Broker Restaurant, a Denver institution at 821 17th Street that has kept the business class in steaks, wine and cocktail shrimp for more than forty years. As the name suggests, Lot 14 will focus on wine and the food that goes with it. General manager Jake Fritzler, Jerry's son, says that a wine room was added during the interior remodel, allowing the restaurant to carry more than 100 wines by the bottle, with plenty also available by the glass.
On the food side of the equation, chef Derek Roth will provide a modern American menu that Jake describes as "casual fine dining," with a roster of dishes that lean more toward familiar and comfortable than edgy or adventurous. "We'll also have lots of bar food and a happy hour seven days a week from four to six o'clock," the GM adds.
Jerry Fritzler has been a fixture at the Broker since starting there as a busboy in 1972; he became a partner in the business in 1996 and purchased it outright from founder Ed Novak in 2010. While you probably won't see complimentary shrimp cocktail for guests of Lot 14, hospitality is part of the family business, so expect a welcoming atmosphere. "We just want to be a friendly neighborhood restaurant," Jake concludes.
Lot 14 will be open seven days a week, from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, staying open an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays. The weekend will see brunch beginning at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
