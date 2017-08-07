Broker Owner Opens Lot 14 Bistro in Former Paxia Location in Sunnyside

A year has passed since Paxia Authentic Mexican Cuisine closed at 4001 Tejon Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood. On a block that has seemed just on the verge of becoming a restaurant destination, things haven't quite developed — at least until now. Just down the street, a couple of spaces remain papered over (one of which was intended to be Kindred, from the team that opened Brazen and Telegraph), although Cherry Bean Coffee and My Vision Nutrition have recently taken root.

But the owner of a well-known downtown establishment is adding something new to the neighborhood; Lot 14 Bistro opens for dinner tonight, Monday, August 7.