Brook's Original BBQ Takes Over Restaurant Black Hole Downtown

EXPAND Inevitable things: death, taxes and a new restaurant at 1480 Arapahoe Street. Westword

The two corner restaurant spaces at 15th and Arapahoe streets downtown seem to have revolving doors — at least when it comes to the establishments serving food. Less than a year has passed since Cool River Cafe moved in at 1480 Arapahoe Street and III Forks Steakhouse moved in next door at 1040 15th Street, but already turnover is happening again. The Cool River sign is gone and a banner is up announcing the arrival of Brook's Original BBQ.

While III Forks is still open next door, both spaces have seen numerous changes over the years. Before Cool River and III Forks, the corner was home to Reunion Gastropub and Viand, neither of which lasted very long. Before that Le Chateau/La Fondue served as downtown's fondue destination in the Viand spot.

Next door to La Fondue, a series of steakhouses have come and gone dating back to the 1990s, including Prime, Hickory Prime and Gallagher's. Between the two addresses, meat has always been the main draw (if there ever was a draw) — and that looks to continue with Brook's.

Cool River, part of a national restaurant group, was at one time a DTC hot spot at 8000 East Belleview Avenue, but that location closed last summer. III Forks is also a national chain, with nine other outposts in Texas and several other states.