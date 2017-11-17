Explore Avanti F & B With Brunch and Booze Pairings

“The cocktail culture in Denver is alive and vibrant, and brunch is no exception,” shares Jason Snopkoski, Avanti Food & Beverage bar manager. The food hall, with seven distinct vendors under one roof at 3200 Pecos Street, is popular after-work and evening staple among in-the-know Mile High food seekers, but many are unaware that the LoHi staple now serves weekend brunch offerings from each vendor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plenty of cocktails to pair. “We have a lot of people coming in the doors, and the idea is to be able to choose beverages that satisfy a diverse range of palates, interests and purposes,” Snopkoski notes of the hot spot’s brunch drinks. With recipes rooted in the classics, Snopkoski and his team also strive to include local ingredients as often as possible, from Happy Leaf Kombucha to small-batch spirits from Leopold Brothers.
When it came to developing the recent brunch beverages, the bar team worked closely with the in-house food vendors, whose chefs are on-call to consult with patrons about which bite goes best with which booze, and vice-versa. However, don’t expect Avanti F&B to pour bottomless rounds any time soon. “While the bottomless mimosa is not lost on us, we have a big space and are family-friendly during most hours, so we decided against it,” the bar manager notes. Fret not – you won’t miss your mimosa fix, thanks to signature Bloody Marys, micheladas, spiked OJ and more. Too hungover to do the legwork in figuring out which potion goes best with you plate? We joined forces with Avanti F & B to create a top-notch pairing list just for you.
American Grind: Breakfast Sammie + Avanti Bloody Mary
For traditionalists, enjoy this hearty bacon, egg and cheese with a locally based Bloody. Both American Grind and the folks at the Avanti bar aim for a locavore state of mind, so expect Colorado-wide ingredients from this filling duo. This coupling is best enjoyed with a helping of fresh air on the deck or a side of some pigskin during football season.
The Regional: The Low Country Intercontinental Breakfast + Namast-OJ
Southerners who enjoy a Saturday or a Sunday feast can get to work on this packed plate, featuring pit ham, an egg, grits, toast and seasonal jam. Order up a Namast-OJ to tie it all together; it's an adult spin on fresh-squeezed orange juice, married with Dogfish Head’s Namaste White witbier and a strong Caribbean orange liqueur finish.
Chow Morso: Wild Mushroom, Fontina and Herb Frittata + M.A.N. Chenin Blanc
Two worlds collide with this earthy Italian frittata, which meets its match alongside a South African pour of this white grape varietal. The idea here is to keep it simple – the crisp, light and easy-to-drink chenin is never meant to overpower the herby, cheesy goodness of this delightful farm-fresh eggy pocket.
Quiero Arepas: Perico Arepa + House Michelada
Staying true to Latin flavors, this brunched-out, indulgent Venezuelan corncake filled with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, peppers, cheese, avocado and house guasacaca sauce is best enjoyed with the Mexican-born michelada. A blend of the house Bloody Mary mix is served over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, with a topper of Upslope Craft Lager. And, the fact that both Upslope and Avanti donate money to river protection organizations means you should feel warm and fuzzy about your most charitable imbibe.
Kaya Kitchen: Breakfast Banh Mi + Mont Marcal Sparking Rosé
Typically, sparkling wine is reserved for special occasions, and what better reason to rejoice than a banh mi for breakfast? Greet the weekend with a toast and a mouthful of over-medium egg, fried pork loaf, cheddar cheese and pickled onions on a toasted baguette. The rosé’s berry notes lend a fruity yet subtle complement to this robust fusion of flavors.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
QuickFish Poke Bar: Oyakodon + Odyssey Beerwerks Heliocentric Hefeweizen
For savory brunch palates, this chicken and onion dish simmered in dashi with eggs and served atop premium tamanishiki short-grain rice is made even more complex with this German sip. With hints of clove, the Hefeweizen promises to bring out the earthiness of the dish, while a kiss of banana from the beer adds a buttery, fruity finish.
Brava! Pizzeria Della Strada: Scones and House Irish Coffee
Let the flaky goodness of not one, but two, perfect pastries melt in your mouth — one with a helping of maple butter, seasonal preserve, bacon, chive and cheddar, and the other a sweet selection with seasonal fruit. The wood-fired oven at Brava! cranks out these savory and sweet compact quickbreads so their warm and fresh when you arrive. As an added bonus, give in to twice-baked chocolate-cherry biscotti. These hot and fresh baked goods are ideal alongside coffee with a kick – with a dollop of whipped cream to seal the deal.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!