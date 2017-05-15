Bryan Dayton Partners With Chef Amos Watts for Upcoming Spanish Steakhouse

Amos Watts joins Bryan Dayton for forthcoming PearlWest Basque steakhouse Corrida. Danielle Lirette

A few months back, Bryan Dayton revealed that he'd signed a lease for the rooftop of the PearlWest development at 1023 Walnut Street, which sits atop the old Daily Camera site in Boulder. At the time, he was tight-lipped about what he had planned, as he was still searching for a chef. (Steve Redzikowksi, the chef and partner in Dayton's other projects, declined to join this project to remain focused on Oak at Fourteenth, Acorn and Brider.) Now, Dayton's found his collaborator, and he's announced that he'll name the restaurant Corrida, which translates to "bullfight," serving as a nod to the upcoming spot's Spanish inspiration.

Joining as chef-partner is Amos Watts, who has worked with this crew before, heading the line at Acorn until early last year, when he decamped for Old Major. Watts also spent quite some time at Jax Fish House, and his impressive résumé includes a stint as the sous-chef of the now-closed Cyrus in Yountville, California, which at the time had two Michelin stars.

Menu details aren't locked down yet, but Watts will put together a board inspired by steakhouses in Spanish Basque Country, legendary for their quality and often simple in their execution, offering just a few sides alongside the meat. Corrida will also have a selection of Mediterranean seafood dishes on offer.

No update yet on an opening date; when Dayton first announced his plans, he was looking at early summer. Dayton and Watts are currently touring Spain for menu research and will soon return with plenty of insight and ideas.

