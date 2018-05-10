Twenty-Something for Twenty-Somethings: Thrifty Dining on Japanese Pub Grub

With so many great restaurants to choose from, cash-strapped Denver newcomers — challenged with rising rents and skinny paychecks — are finding it hard to have a fun night out without blowing the bank. Twenty- Something for Twenty-somethings will help you find hot destinations where you can enjoy cutting-edge cuisine in a stylish setting — all within a twenty-something budget (less than $30 per person). And you don't need to be under thirty to take these recommendations; just be ready for a great eating adventure.

On the busy corner of 16th and Boulder streets in LoHi sits Mizu Izakaya, a Japanese gastropub that has been around for a little over a year in a spot that has previously worn several hats. Over the past few years the building has welcomed diners for pizza at Cibo and pub grub at British-style Churchill’s, neither of which found the right formula to keep the doors open. While running a successful restaurant here seemed tricky, owner Hong Jian Lee seems to have figured it out, because Mizu is consistently packed.

EXPAND A draft bomb offers twice the fun for your money. Kelsey Colt

The pressure can mount when trying to find a spot to spend your precious dining dollars; you want someplace fun and delicious — where the pressures of the week melt away, rather than growing in proportion to your bill. Mizu Izakaya gives plenty of options, whether a weekend special occasion is in your budget or you're just looking for a way to relax during a weekday dinner. Like traditional Japanese izakayas, Mizu offers pub-style setting for partaking in food and drinks, but it also has large dining area divided into distinct pockets, each with a slightly different experience.