The Ten Most Iconic Burgers in Metro Denver

The Cherry Cricket reopens tomorrow, Tuesday, April 11, after a kitchen fire closed the place for 138 days (we've counted every one of them). The Cricket has served burgers in the Cherry Creek neighborhood for more than seventy years under a series of owners, from founder Mary Zimmerman to current owner Breckenridge-Wynkoop Holding, which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday complete with champagne and cake. From there on out, you can get your Cricket fix from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

With the smell of sizzling hamburgers soon to enshroud Cherry Creek once again, and with spring sunshine warming patios of burger joints all over town, now is the perfect time to explore the evolution of burgers in Denver. Here are the ten most iconic burger spots in the metro area, in alphabetical order, all of which have shaped the scene — from decades-old classics to newfangled newcomers.

EXPAND It doesn't get much better than Bud's. Westword

Bud's Cafe & Bar

5453 Manhart Street, Sedalia

303-688-9967

Yes, Bud's is a many miles south of Denver city limits, but you really can't call yourself a Denver burger lover until you've made the pilgrimage to this roadhouse for a taste of old-school in its purest form. A single or a double, with or without cheese — those are the options. And forget about fries; a bag of chips is all you'll need — and all you'll get. Bud's has been slinging juicy, greasy burgers since 1948 — the same year burgers stopped getting any better, anywhere.

EXPAND The Castle keeps guard over Littleton. Westword

The Castle Bar & Grille

6657 South Broadway, Littleton

303-798-5981

For years, the sign outside this South Broadway stalwart advertised "the best burgers in town." And while we might quibble with that — best in Littleton, maybe — we'll agree that the Castle's burgers are definitely among the best in the metro area, appreciated by residents of south Denver for more than thirty years — eight under current owners Tapp and Kara Smith. Stick with the basics, built with half-pound patties, or opt for those patties smothered with Denver originals, like jalapeño-cream cheese or thick green chile.

EXPAND CityGrille is home to great burgers and great people-watching. Westword

CityGrille

321 East Colfax Avenue

303-861-0726

We'll never know exactly how many deals have been brokered over burgers and beer at CityGrille, a favorite haunt of the politicos from the Colorado State Capitol who stop in for lunch and dinner, but we know we've eaten our fare share — and hoisted a few pints, too — since the place opened in 1998. The prime location on Colfax Avenue means there's never a boring moment, but despite the built-in entertainment from people-watching, the burgers are still the big draw.

The Cricket burger at the Cherry Cricket, a Denver classic. Danielle Lirette

The Cherry Cricket

2641 East Second Avenue

303-322-7666

Stick with the classic Cricket burger, complete with green chiles, or take your toppings chances with a spin of the burger wheel; no matter what you order, the taste of Denver restaurant history will make each bite a little better. When the Cricket reopens this week, it will unveil the Fire Belly Burger, topped with pork belly, strawberry-habanero cream cheese, fried onions and grilled jalapeños on a sesame Kaiser bun. One dollar of every Fire Belly sold in April will be donated to the Denver firehouses that helped douse the November kitchen fire.

Who's afraid of Crave's Big Bad Wolf? Crave Real Burgers

Crave Real Burgers

1550 Blake Street, 303-534-5878

3982 Limelight Avenue, Castle Rock, 303-814-2829

9344 Dorchester Street, Highlands Ranch, 720-344-3006

The first Crave opened in 2010, not long ago by iconic burger standards. But founder Jeff Richard wasn't content by stuffing mere meat and cheese between two buns; he changed the Denver burger game by piling on ludicrous toppings to towering heights, creating combinations that have won burger battles and attracted national media attention. The beef patty itself maintains its integrity, but even the buns get messed with in the Fatty Melt, made with two grilled-cheese sandwiches, and the infamous Luther, which sandwiches beef, bacon, a fried egg, cheese and onion between two glazed doughnuts. The burger was never the same again.

