Burger Porn: Ten Sexy Burgers and Where to Find Them
Larkburger has a new sandwich with bacon, pepper Jack cheese and chimichurri.
Mark Antonation
Juicy, sloppy cheeseburgers that barely hold together — the kind of sandwich that requires both hands — are the stuff of American dreams. Here are ten photos of some of Denver's best hamburgers, along with links to our original stories. Grab a napkin and pass the ketchup!
Larkburger's new chimichurri-bacon burger is a first for the Colorado-based company.
Mark Antonation
Larkburger Introduces Its First Limited-Time Burger: Bacon Chimichurri
Grandpa's has been frying them up since 1953 on Federal Boulevard.
Westword
The Ten Most Iconic Burgers in Metro Denver
The Cricket burger at the Cherry Cricket, a Denver classic.
Danielle Lirette
Long Live the Cherry Cricket! A Denver Burger Institution Finally Reopens
The wagyu ramen burger at Corner Ramen in Curtis Park.
Linnea Covington
The Nine Best Wagyu Beef Dishes in Denver
Grab this burger at Chop Shop.
Danielle Lirette
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery Opens Lowry Location
Coming soon to Denver. Really.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets
The burger and condiment caddie at My Brother's Bar is one of Denver's most familiar sights.
Westword
My Brother's Bar, Denver's Oldest Saloon, Changes Hands — but It's Still a Family Affair
The Mongolian burger at Sizzle Grill relies on classic diner technique to achieve perfection.
Mark Antonation
Three Asian-Fusion Adaptations of the All-American Hamburger
If you're bored with plain old American hamburgers, take a bite of this tempura burger at Wok Hei.
Mark Antonation
Departure's luxury burger captures the flavors of Korea.
Mark Antonation
Related Locations
2641 E. 2nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80206
340 E. Alameda Ave.
Denver, CO 80209
23 S. Federal Blvd.
Denver, CO 80219
200 Quebec St.
Denver, Colorado 80230
2376 15th St.
Denver, CO 80202
2720 S. Colorado Blvd.
Denver, Colorado 80222
249 Columbine St.
Denver, CO 80206
7422 S. University Blvd.
Centennial, Colorado 80122
