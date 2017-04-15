menu

Burger Porn: Ten Sexy Burgers and Where to Find Them

Burger Porn: Ten Sexy Burgers and Where to Find Them

Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Larkburger has a new sandwich with bacon, pepper Jack cheese and chimichurri.EXPAND
Larkburger has a new sandwich with bacon, pepper Jack cheese and chimichurri.
Mark Antonation
Juicy, sloppy cheeseburgers that barely hold together — the kind of sandwich that requires both hands — are the stuff of American dreams. Here are ten photos of some of Denver's best hamburgers, along with links to our original stories. Grab a napkin and pass the ketchup!

Larkburger's new chimichurri-bacon burger is a first for the Colorado-based company.EXPAND
Larkburger's new chimichurri-bacon burger is a first for the Colorado-based company.
Mark Antonation

Larkburger Introduces Its First Limited-Time Burger: Bacon Chimichurri

Grandpa's has been frying them up since 1953 on Federal Boulevard.EXPAND
Grandpa's has been frying them up since 1953 on Federal Boulevard.
Westword

The Ten Most Iconic Burgers in Metro Denver

The Cricket burger at the Cherry Cricket, a Denver classic.
The Cricket burger at the Cherry Cricket, a Denver classic.
Danielle Lirette

Long Live the Cherry Cricket! A Denver Burger Institution Finally Reopens

The wagyu ramen burger at Corner Ramen in Curtis Park.EXPAND
The wagyu ramen burger at Corner Ramen in Curtis Park.
Linnea Covington

The Nine Best Wagyu Beef Dishes in Denver

Grab this burger at Chop Shop.
Grab this burger at Chop Shop.
Danielle Lirette

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery Opens Lowry Location

Coming soon to Denver. Really.
Coming soon to Denver. Really.
Shake Shack

Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets

The burger and condiment caddie at My Brother's Bar is one of Denver's most familiar sights.EXPAND
The burger and condiment caddie at My Brother's Bar is one of Denver's most familiar sights.
Westword

My Brother's Bar, Denver's Oldest Saloon, Changes Hands — but It's Still a Family Affair

The Mongolian burger at Sizzle Grill relies on classic diner technique to achieve perfection.EXPAND
The Mongolian burger at Sizzle Grill relies on classic diner technique to achieve perfection.
Mark Antonation

Three Asian-Fusion Adaptations of the All-American Hamburger

If you're bored with plain old American hamburgers, take a bite of this tempura burger at Wok Hei.EXPAND
If you're bored with plain old American hamburgers, take a bite of this tempura burger at Wok Hei.
Mark Antonation
Departure's luxury burger captures the flavors of Korea.EXPAND
Departure's luxury burger captures the flavors of Korea.
Mark Antonation

Cherry Cricket
2641 E. 2nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-7666

www.cherrycricket.com

miles
Larkburger
340 E. Alameda Ave.
Denver, CO 80209

303-963-5357

www.larkburger.com

miles
Grandpa's Burger Haven
23 S. Federal Blvd.
Denver, CO 80219

303-936-4463

miles
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery
200 Quebec St.
Denver, Colorado 80230

303-364-1102

www.coloradochopshop.com

miles
My Brother's Bar
2376 15th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-455-9991

www.mybrothersbar.com

miles
Wok Hei
2720 S. Colorado Blvd.
Denver, Colorado 80222

303-759-8882

www.wokheifresh.com

miles
Departure
249 Columbine St.
Denver, CO 80206

720-772-5020

departuredenver.com

miles
Sizzle Grill
7422 S. University Blvd.
Centennial, Colorado 80122

303-758-6699

www.sizzlegrilldenver.com

