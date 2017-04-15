Burger Porn: Ten Sexy Burgers and Where to Find Them

EXPAND Larkburger has a new sandwich with bacon, pepper Jack cheese and chimichurri. Mark Antonation

Juicy, sloppy cheeseburgers that barely hold together — the kind of sandwich that requires both hands — are the stuff of American dreams. Here are ten photos of some of Denver's best hamburgers, along with links to our original stories. Grab a napkin and pass the ketchup!

EXPAND Larkburger's new chimichurri-bacon burger is a first for the Colorado-based company. Mark Antonation

Larkburger Introduces Its First Limited-Time Burger: Bacon Chimichurri

EXPAND Grandpa's has been frying them up since 1953 on Federal Boulevard. Westword

The Ten Most Iconic Burgers in Metro Denver

The Cricket burger at the Cherry Cricket, a Denver classic. Danielle Lirette

Long Live the Cherry Cricket! A Denver Burger Institution Finally Reopens

EXPAND The wagyu ramen burger at Corner Ramen in Curtis Park. Linnea Covington

The Nine Best Wagyu Beef Dishes in Denver

Grab this burger at Chop Shop. Danielle Lirette

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery Opens Lowry Location

Coming soon to Denver. Really. Shake Shack

Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets

EXPAND The burger and condiment caddie at My Brother's Bar is one of Denver's most familiar sights. Westword

My Brother's Bar, Denver's Oldest Saloon, Changes Hands — but It's Still a Family Affair

EXPAND The Mongolian burger at Sizzle Grill relies on classic diner technique to achieve perfection. Mark Antonation

Three Asian-Fusion Adaptations of the All-American Hamburger

EXPAND If you're bored with plain old American hamburgers, take a bite of this tempura burger at Wok Hei. Mark Antonation