Burgers Are Big Business in Denver: Our Ten Meatiest Stories of the Past Six Months
|
Even seafood shops like Stoic & Genuine are turning out great burgers.
Mark Antonation
Burgers are big business in Denver, from longtime favorites that have defined the bar-food scene over the last several decades to newcomers with beefy reputations in other cities. Here are our top hamburger stories over the past six months, along with links to our original coverage. The only thing better is a side of fries.
|
Chuburger opened on January 19 at the corner of 35th and Larimer streets.
Mark Antonation
Oskar Blues Brings Chuburger and Hotbox Roasters to RiNo
|
Coming soon to Denver. Really.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets
|
My Brother's Bar is changing owners but will still serve its classic hamburgers.
Westword
My Brother's Bar, Denver's Oldest Saloon, Changes Hands — but It's Still a Family Affair
|
Don't get your hopes up: In-N-Out is not coming to Colorado in the immediate future.
Lindsey Bartlett
Nope, In-N-Out Burger Is Not Coming to Colorado
|
American Grind calls this the Cheeseburg.
Mark Antonation
American Grind Comes to Avanti Food & Beverage
|
You'll soon be biting into a Shake Shack burger in RiNo.
Shake Shack Is Coming — Will These Five Favorite Regional Burger Chains Follow?
|
Genna Rae's is tiny, but the burgers are big in the neighborhood.
Mark Antonation
Genna Rae's Adds a Little Soul to the Whittier Neighborhood
|
The Cherry Cricket closed after a kitchen fire on November 23, 2016, but the owners plan to reopen.
Mark Antonation
Kitchen Fire Closes Cherry Cricket, But There's a Backup on Blake Street
|
There's a hidden surprise in the Juicy Lucy burger at Midwestern Saloon.
Linnea Covington
100 Favorite Dishes: Juicy Lucy at the Midwestern Saloon
|
The Chowder Room should consider changing its name to the Burger Room.
Eric Brooks
