Burgers Are Big Business in Denver: Our Ten Meatiest Stories of the Past Six Months

Six Denver Food Trucks That Have Found Permanent Homes in the Past Year


Burgers Are Big Business in Denver: Our Ten Meatiest Stories of the Past Six Months

Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 6:57 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Even seafood shops like Stoic & Genuine are turning out great burgers.
Even seafood shops like Stoic & Genuine are turning out great burgers.
Mark Antonation
Burgers are big business in Denver, from longtime favorites that have defined the bar-food scene over the last several decades to newcomers with beefy reputations in other cities. Here are our top hamburger stories over the past six months, along with links to our original coverage. The only thing better is a side of fries.

Chuburger opened on January 19 at the corner of 35th and Larimer streets.
Chuburger opened on January 19 at the corner of 35th and Larimer streets.
Mark Antonation

Oskar Blues Brings Chuburger and Hotbox Roasters to RiNo

Coming soon to Denver. Really.
Coming soon to Denver. Really.
Shake Shack

Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets

My Brother's Bar is changing owners but will still serve its classic hamburgers.
My Brother's Bar is changing owners but will still serve its classic hamburgers.
Westword

My Brother's Bar, Denver's Oldest Saloon, Changes Hands — but It's Still a Family Affair

Don't get your hopes up: In-N-Out is not coming to Colorado in the immediate future.
Don't get your hopes up: In-N-Out is not coming to Colorado in the immediate future.
Lindsey Bartlett

Nope, In-N-Out Burger Is Not Coming to Colorado

American Grind calls this the Cheeseburg.
American Grind calls this the Cheeseburg.
Mark Antonation

American Grind Comes to Avanti Food & Beverage

You'll soon be biting into a Shake Shack burger in RiNo.
You'll soon be biting into a Shake Shack burger in RiNo.
Flickr/Vagueonthehow

Shake Shack Is Coming — Will These Five Favorite Regional Burger Chains Follow?

Genna Rae's is tiny, but the burgers are big in the neighborhood.
Genna Rae's is tiny, but the burgers are big in the neighborhood.
Mark Antonation

Genna Rae's Adds a Little Soul to the Whittier Neighborhood

The Cherry Cricket closed after a kitchen fire on November 23, 2016, but the owners plan to reopen.
The Cherry Cricket closed after a kitchen fire on November 23, 2016, but the owners plan to reopen.
Mark Antonation

Kitchen Fire Closes Cherry Cricket, But There's a Backup on Blake Street

There's a hidden surprise in the Juicy Lucy burger at Midwestern Saloon.
There's a hidden surprise in the Juicy Lucy burger at Midwestern Saloon.
Linnea Covington

100 Favorite Dishes: Juicy Lucy at the Midwestern Saloon

The Chowder Room should consider changing its name to the Burger Room.
The Chowder Room should consider changing its name to the Burger Room.
Eric Brooks

Three Great Burgers at Denver Seafood Restaurants

