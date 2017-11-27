Burns Family Artisan Ales Will Bring High-Gravity Beers to Former Wit's End Space

Location, location....locations. Wayne Burns and Laura Worley have seen them all. A professional brewer for more than two decades, Burns has spent time in Michigan, at Kuhnhenn’s Brewing and Bell's Brewery, and, after moving to Colorado, at the Vine Street Pub & Brewery. In 2013, he and two friends founded Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, but Burns left after a falling-out with his partners, taking jobs first at Wynkoop Brewing and then at Holidaily Brewing in Golden over the past three years. Worley, meanwhile, has worked at several restaurants and breweries, most recently as the taproom manager at Woods Boss Brewing in Denver.

Now the pair will try a new location — one with some baggage of its own — when they open Burns Family Artisan Ales at 2505 West Second Avenue, inside the former Wit's End Brewing space. Wit's End closed its doors on Saturday and will move its beer-making operation inside Strange Craft Beer Company.

"There's always a bit of push and pull when it comes to location," Burns says. "On the one hand, you'd love to have a high-traffic, walkable location for your taproom." But those are typically expensive and often come with parking problems or other limitations. Then there are the out-of-the-way spots, like Wit's End, which have more space but are sometimes more difficult for customers to find and not as easy to get to.