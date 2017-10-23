California Wrap Runner Launches Restaurant With DAWN Clinic Fundraiser

A food truck with a healthy mission has found a permanent home in Aurora. California Wrap Runner has been in business in Colorado since 2012, with two food trucks and a catering business that have served metro Denver. Leon Stamatis founded the company in Santa Barbara, California, but moved it to Denver five years ago to tap into the city's craving for fresh food on the go. And tomorrow, Tuesday, October 24, Stamatis will launch California Wrap Runner's first brick-and-mortar location, at 12348 East Montview Boulevard, on Aurora's University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Stamatis says that he has always tried to support local nonprofit organizations (including Bright Horizons Foundation for Children, the Denver Dumb Friends League, the National Sports Center for the Disabled and Amp the Cause, among others), and California Wrap Runner's opening day will continue that trend. Beginning at 11 a.m., the restaurant will sell wraps for just $2, and all of the proceeds will go to the DAWN Clinic (1445 Dayton Street in Aurora), a student-run free health clinic providing health care to Aurora's underserved population. Stamatis expects to go through about 1,500 wraps and will remain open until 3 p.m. or when the restaurant runs out of food.