Carboy Winery Makes a Breckenridge Connection

You can get wine on tap, by the bottle or in growlers at Carboy.

The char-grilled oysters at Angelo’s Taverna at 6885 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton are out of this world. After you enjoy a dozen with a glass of Carboy Winery wine, walk through a side door and (ta-da!) you’ll be inside the Carboy Winery itself, where you can pull up a stool and sample more of the goods.

I recommend the 2017 Grand Valley cabernet franc with its delicate bell-pepper notes; the pale, refreshing, grapefruity pinot gris; and especially the 2015 Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon, redolent of grape jam and dark chocolate. There's also a viognier that's still in the tank but will be ready soon. Carboy makes fourteen wines using grapes from California, Washington, Oregon and Europe, as well as seven of Colorado’s Western Slope varietals. The winery purchases grapes and grape juice to make its wines, and also ages and blends wines made at other wineries.

EXPAND Wine goes well with grilled oysters at Angelo's. Krista Kafer

“What makes Carboy distinctive is the quality, hospitality, and an unpretentious experience,” says Kevin Webber, director of sales and operations. “It’s a place where a snotty sommelier and a guy who likes a good glass of wine can both come away happy.” Webber himself is a sommelier — but far from snotty.