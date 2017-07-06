menu

Chef Carrie Baird Moves From Just Be Kitchen to Bar Dough

Wayward, Coming in August, Announces Its Opening Team


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Chef Carrie Baird Moves From Just Be Kitchen to Bar Dough

Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
New executive chef Carrie Baird will be watching the fires at Bar Dough.EXPAND
New executive chef Carrie Baird will be watching the fires at Bar Dough.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Just Be Kitchen, Denver's only completely paleo restaurant, opened in April in the former home of Mona's at 2364 15th Street with chef Carrie Baird as the executive chef and partner. But Baird wasn't in the kitchen very long. After taking some time off to pursue another opportunity, she's emerged as the new executive chef at Bar Dough, the wood-fired Italian eatery at 2227 West 32nd Avenue run by Highland Tap & Burger owners Juan Padro and Katie O'Shea-Padro.

Related Stories

“We supported Carrie wholeheartedly to pursue the opportunities she was given this past spring — we know she ultimately wanted to open her own restaurant," Just Be Kitchen, which is owned by Jennifer Peters, announced in a statement. "While Carrie has been adventuring, our extremely talented sous chef Britt Morris stepped up to steer the ship — she worked with Carrie on the menu creation and is now developing some fun menu additions for fall. Carrie will always be a part of a female strong team that designed a menu to meet the needs of those suffering with food sensitivities or who want to BE their best selves.”

Baird's new role at Bar Dough comes on the heels of the Padros opening Señor Bear, at 3301 Tejon Street, just last week; Bar Dough's previous chef, Blake Edmunds, is heading the kitchen at the new restaurant. Baird had also previously worked at Brazen in West Highland, and Juan Padro says his team's culinary director, Max MacKissock, has known her for more than twenty years. "We think Carrie is the perfect fit...and she brings a personality to the role that we haven't seen; she's so engaging and bright," Padro adds.

We loved Baird's late-night ramen with handmade noodles at Brazen, as well as her grain-free pizza at Just Be Kitchen — both good signs, since pizza and pasta are the centerpieces of Bar Dough's menu.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Bar Dough
More Info
More Info

2227 W. 32nd Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80211

720-668-8508

bardoughdenver.com

miles
Just Be Kitchen
More Info
More Info

2364 15th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

303-284-6652

justbekitchen.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >