Go With the Flow at Cattivella, Elise Wiggins's New Restaurant

The crash silences the room. Heads swivel with the precision of a well-rehearsed chorus line, stopping at the white shards on the floor. For a moment, everyone in the sleek dining room at Cattivella, Elise Wiggins’s much-anticipated Italian restaurant that opened in a brand-new development in Stapleton this spring, breathes as one. Will someone be reprimanded, reminded to be more careful? Will Wiggins herself — a gregarious live wire who grows so intense during service that at times she sports a scowl — have a word with the culprit?

Not tonight. On this late-summer Saturday, Wiggins isn’t where I’ve seen her before at Cattivella, pulling pans off the heat or scrutinizing plates before they’re whisked off to diners. Tonight her crew, garbed in stylish gray aprons and tattoos, is on its own. Soon the first crash is followed by a second, as a cook, hair pulled tight and sweat beading on his forehead, sets a hot pan on a teetering pile, from which it slips with a clatter behind the pizza oven. But not even this noisy interruption ruffles the crew. These guys are already in the zone, what psychologists call “flow.” And they’re taking me along with them.

Flow comes when you’re engrossed in a good book or doing something creative, unaware of the passage of time. You also experience it at restaurants when you’re eating well and being treated well, and are subsequently surprised to find how late it’s gotten when you rise from the table. Flow is what flavors those fabled Italian meals, the ones pimped by Olive Garden commercials, the ones that resonate deep within us whether we’ve been to Italy or not, whether we’ve been part of a big happy family or not. Wiggins knows this, of course; she knows the power of Italian food to bring us together, learned over her thousands of nights in charge at Panzano, where she was for twelve years, and almost as many moments exploring kitchens big and small throughout Italy. This night, her cooks have flow and it’s contagious, washing over those of us lucky enough to hold seats at the counter, lucky enough to find ourselves fully absorbed in our unfolding meals.