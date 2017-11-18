C.B. & Potts Closes in Broomfield; Building Owner Seeks Another Brewery

The Colorado-founded C.B. & Potts Restaurant and Brewery chain has closed its longtime location in Broomfield, leaving behind the building and all of the restaurant and brewery equipment.

"We are unfortunately closing our doors at Flatiron Crossing and want to thank all of our loyal team members and guests for the support they haves shown us throughout our sixteen wonderful years in Broomfield. Although we were busy, it just didn’t pencil out for us,”explains Jeff Iverson, president of Washington State-based RAM Restaurant Group, which owns CB & Potts, in a statement.