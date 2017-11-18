C.B. & Potts Closes in Broomfield; Building Owner Seeks Another Brewery

The Colorado-founded C.B. & Potts Restaurant and Brewery chain has closed its longtime location in Broomfield, leaving behind the building and all of the restaurant and brewery equipment.
"We are unfortunately closing our doors at Flatiron Crossing and want to thank all of our loyal team members and guests for the support they haves shown us throughout our sixteen wonderful years in Broomfield. Although we were busy, it just didn’t pencil out for us,”explains Jeff Iverson, president of Washington State-based RAM Restaurant Group, which owns CB & Potts, in a statement.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The 12,000-square-foot space features a full kitchen and a ten-barrel brewery. The new owner is hoping to find another restaurant or brewery that would like to take over the turnkey space. Interestingly, the now-vacant building is located at 555 Zang Street, named for the Zang family, which was one of the first brewing families in Colorado in the late 1800s. The Zangs had substantial property in what is now Broomfield.
C.B. & Potts opened in 1974 in Fort Collins and added a brewery in the early 1990s. It now has two locations in Fort Collins, as well as spots in the Denver Tech Center, Highlands Ranch, Westminster, Colorado Springs and Breckenridge. Last year, C.B. & Potts stopped brewing in Fort Collins, consolidating its beer-making in the DTC. But the company plans to open a new 4,950-square-foot brewery and taproom on Mulberry Street in Fort Collins this winter. It will replace the current brewery that opened in 1996 on West Elizabeth Street.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!