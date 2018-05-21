Cedar Creek Pub Is Aurora's Prescription for What Ails You

A doctor friend of mine suggested that we stop in at a neighborhood on the Anschutz Medical Campus called the Cedar Creek Pub, owned by Scott Procop, who was behind the bar the day we visited. Seven years ago, when Procop opened the bar with friends Hector Segura and Tony Fitzgerald — both of whom he'd met while working for Ted's Montana Grill — he named it partly in honor of his home state of Ohio. The "cedar" part of the name is a nod to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio, which is known as the Roller Coaster Capital of the World. The trio decided to include "pub" in the name because "corporate bars never have pub in the name," and they were setting out to create something different than a Ted's Montana Grill.

The space was built in 2011, along with the apartments above and around the bar. The interior is spacious and clean, with a modern but unpretentious look that's welcoming but just a little upscale. It was too gloomy outside during our visit to take advantage of the small front patio, so we snagged spots at the shiny bar topped by two large TVs. Because of its proximity to so many healthcare facilities and offices, I kept referring to the pub as "the doctor bar," anticipating that it would be full of hot doctors like something out of Grey's Anatomy. But our visit was on a Sunday, a quiet day with few customers of any kind, much less hot doctors.

Over some fries and wine for me, and beers and salad for my friend (because we were being classy and healthy), Procop told us all about his adventures in business ownership in Aurora. For example, the bar is strategically located above Montview Boulevard, because apparently below Montview, the medical campus is supposed to be "dry," and no liquor licenses are granted to businesses there. Procop's wife, Cami, owns Ursula Brewing across the street, but surprisingly there are no beers from Ursula on tap at the pub, because the couple prefers to have each establishment operate as a separate entity. But tap takeovers from other local brewers happen periodically at Cedar Creek, and Procop and the team pride themselves on representing Colorado, with products from local distilleries, breweries, ranches, farms and bakeries. The menu is a mix of upmarket and casual, with steaks, elk burgers, salads and quesadillas, along with craft beers and creative cocktails from the bar. Several menu items are named for roller coasters at the aforementioned Cedar Point: the Gatekeeper margarita, the Maverick chicken quesadilla, and the Gemini, a steak dish.