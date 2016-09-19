menu

Celtic Tavern and Delaney's to Call It Quits This Weekend

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 8:55 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Much of the decor inside the Celtic and Delaney's will be sold on September 25.EXPAND
Westword
The Celtic Tavern has been pouring pints of Murphy's Stout in LoDo for a good fifteen years, and its adjoined sibling next door, Delaney's, has also eclipsed the decade mark. But the two will close this weekend, bringing an end to the Irish dominion on the corner of 18th and Blake streets.

A sign at the front of the building announces: "Thank you to all our wonderful customers over the past 16 years. Sadly, we close our doors next week."

But first, there will be a big bash: The Celtic and Delaney's will be serving up "farewell booze" on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24, and then the doors of Delaney's will reopen on September 25 for a "last gasp" where the owners will be selling off art, mirrors and other decorations, "if you would like to take a bit of us with you."

Irish pubs haven't fared well in Denver in 2016; Katie Mullen's and Wee Katie's went dark in May after the parent company of Katie Mullen's declared bankruptcy earlier in the year.

The pints will pour no more at the Celtic Tavern and Delaney's.
Westword
