Central City Locals Call Dostal Alley Their Neighborhood Bar

Back in Colorado's frontier days, there was a street called Dostal Alley in Central City — but not anymore, after much of the mountain town's downtown area burned down in 1874. The only reminder of the long-gone street is Dostal Alley Casino & Brew Pub, and an original street sign at the edge of what is now a parking lot for the bar.

Another beautiful afternoon in Central City, just on the edge of what was once Dostal Alley. The original sign hangs beneath a newer, larger sign. Samantha Morse

When some friends and I pulled into Central City on a recent weekend trip, we received a real history lesson — along with a side of house-brewed beer. After trying my hand at some slot machines in the larger Century Casino up the street, we retreated to the smaller Dostal Alley casino and bar, which serves as the main watering hole for locals in the tiny historic town. A friend of mine lives in Central City and told me that Dostal Alley is the only true neighborhood bar in town. When I mentioned her name at the bar, true to small-town form, the bartender knew exactly who I was talking about.

The guy who really hooked us up with the history and stories was Warren Tucker, who refers to himself as the "animal in the cage," a longtime employee who mostly works in the downstairs portion of the bar in the "cage," or cashier's window. The place is three stories tall, with a ground-floor bar and a bank of slot machines, plus a seating area and kitchen serving up pizza and calzones to go with your beers. On the second floor, there's an area that's used as a rental hall. On the main level, the floor plan is split, with a copper bar embedded with Keno screens and an area behind a half-wall packed with old-school slot machines.