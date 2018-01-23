 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Last Call for Charcoal Restaurant, Which Will Close Tonight
Charcoal Facebook

Last Call for Charcoal Restaurant, Which Will Close Tonight

Westword Staff | January 23, 2018 | 7:20am
AA

For seven years, Charcoal Restaurant has been one of the best-kept secrets in the Golden Triangle, a place to stop for a lovely lunch or a quiet happy-hour meeting. Alan Salazar, Mayor Michael Hancock's chief of staff, was in the lounge area on January 18; former governor Dick Lamm and his wife, Dottie, had grabbed a table in the dining room. But despite its almost cultish following (and truffled french fries), owner Gary Sumihiro will close Charcoal at the end of service on Tuesday, January 23.

Related Stories

Here's some of the message that Charcoal Restaurant posted on its Facebook page announcing the news:

Dear Fans and Loyal Customers of Charcoal Restaurant,

Charcoal Restaurant will be closing its doors after dinner on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Many of you have become loyal friends, customers, and fans of Charcoal Restaurant. We thank you for your support and patronage for the almost seven years we have been in business.

Charcoal Restaurant's closing is simply a business decision — we cannot devote as much time as we would like, and as the restaurant needs. We're closing on a high note, thanks to your support....

Thank you for your dedication and friendship!
 - Charcoal Dining Group 

Charcoal will be open for lunch and dinner today, January 23, at 43 West Ninth Avenue. "Join us for one last hurrah," Sumihiro urges, "as we raise our glasses and say thank you to our amazing staff, supportive fans and cherished friends."

And that won't be your last chance to get a taste of Charcoal. Sumihiro opened a second restaurant, Charcoal Bistro, at 1028 South Gaylord Street in the fall of 2016. Not only will that spot remain open, but Charcoal's original chef, Patrik Landberg, will be staying on.

Read Gretchen Kurtz's review of Charcoal Bistro here.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >