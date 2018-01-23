Last Call for Charcoal Restaurant, Which Will Close Tonight

For seven years, Charcoal Restaurant has been one of the best-kept secrets in the Golden Triangle, a place to stop for a lovely lunch or a quiet happy-hour meeting. Alan Salazar, Mayor Michael Hancock's chief of staff, was in the lounge area on January 18; former governor Dick Lamm and his wife, Dottie, had grabbed a table in the dining room. But despite its almost cultish following (and truffled french fries), owner Gary Sumihiro will close Charcoal at the end of service on Tuesday, January 23.

Here's some of the message that Charcoal Restaurant posted on its Facebook page announcing the news: