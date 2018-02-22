Dave Hadley Will Showcase Flavors of Kerala, India, at His Kallu Pop-Up

We spoke to Dave Hadley last August, just as the Chopped winner and former Preservery sous-chef was preparing to embark upon a trip abroad to Thailand. There he planned to spend two months in the kitchen at two-Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Gaggan, honing progressive Indian cooking and exploring more deeply the South Indian flavors he’d grown up on.

His trip went slightly different than planned: “The internship turned into five months instead of two,” he explains. “Working for Gaggan [Anand] opened my eyes; I saw the possibilities of things people will eat, and I learned technique, food and recipes he taught me personally. Those are stories I’ll take with me for a lifetime.”

Hadley also spent some time in the kitchen at Nahm, a high-stakes Thai restaurant that also has a Michelin star. Behind the scenes, he collaborated with other cooks from all over the world, learning what it took to really compete at the highest level of gastronomy. “I went really in-depth with the team and got an understanding of peoples’ abilities at that caliber. Those kids are the best in every country. And they’re kids. There was no chef older than 29. It was cool to see that — that Gaggan was bringing everyone together who was really hungry.”