Chef Ian Kleinman's Inventing Room Returns on October 29

Those who have followed chef Ian Kleinman's career from his molecular gastronomy days at O's Steak & Seafood ten years ago, though his magical pop-up dinners with hushDenver at the beginning of this decade, to the launch of the Inventing Room in the Ballpark neighborhood two years ago will be thrilled to know that this wizard of frozen desserts will debut version 2.0 of his liquid-nitrogen ice cream shop and dessert bar in a new neighborhood on Sunday, October 29.

Kleinman found a new home for his Wonka-esque workshop on the ground floor of a new mixed-use development at 4431 West 29th Avenue in the heart of West Highland earlier this year and has been working alongside his wife, Stacey, to build out the space for the past several months. Customers of the original will recognize the bright-blue interior, steampunk decor and found-object art that makes the Inventing Room unique, but the new location will have more space for customers and a bigger kitchen for Kleinman and his crew behind the counter.