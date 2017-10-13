 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Denver chef/restaurateur Justin Brunson should be a natural in front of the camera.EXPAND
Denver chef/restaurateur Justin Brunson should be a natural in front of the camera.
Danielle Lirette

Justin Brunson Scores Seariously Meaty Food Network Pilot

Mark Antonation | October 13, 2017 | 9:30am
AA

The nation's food lovers are taking more notice of what's going on in Denver restaurants. Prime evidence: chef/restaurateur Justin Brunson — of Old Major, Masterpiece Deli and Culture Meat & Cheese fame — now has his own Food Network show. Like his restaurants, the show, called SEARious Meats, will focus on meat — lots of it, prepared by Brunson's friends and colleagues in Denver and around the country.

The chef says he's been thinking about jumping into television for a few years but was waiting for the right opportunity. "We were going forth for about five years," Brunson says about his conversations with the Food Network. He wasn't interested in doing one of the competitive-cooking shows, so instead told the network he'd sign on "if I had my own show and could talk about something I like and am passionate about."

Related Stories

And now that show is a reality, at least for one episode. A pilot for SEARious Meats was shot in Denver and if ratings are good for the premiere, producers will shoot more episodes. "This is totally different than anything I've ever done," the chef adds. In fact, he had to hire an agent to handle the business side of getting the episode done and working out future arrangements.

Here's the description of SEARious Meats from the Food Network's website:

Renowned carnivore and chef, Justin Brunson, ditches his restaurants for the road and a mouthwatering mission. Join him city-by-city as he steps into the protein-rich kitchens of some SEARious meat savants, to taste and celebrate their savory creations.


"It's not just about about me — it's about people I know and like cooking some cool pieces of meat," Brunson explains. During the shooting, he visited restaurants and shops around Denver to highlight what's happening in the food scene here — from charcuterie to bacon, barbecue and steaks.

The pilot, titled "Cowtown to Chowtown," debuts on the Cooking Channel at 8 p.m., Wednesday October 18, and then will run on the Food Network on Friday, October 20 at 4:30 p.m.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >