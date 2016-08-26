Chef Kelly Whitaker's Ash Mobile Kitchen Returns to Infinite Monkey Theorem Tonight

EXPAND Corn and lamb-sausage pizza on a crust made with the ancient grain einkorn grown and miiled at chef Eric Skokan's Black Cat farm in Boulder County. Mark Antonation

Chefs Kelly Whitaker (of Basta in Boulder) and Cody Taft rolled out their mobile kitchen and wood-burning oven, Ash, last Friday at the Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery in the RiNo neighborhood — just in time for a heavy dose of rain. Tarps kept the food dry and fires safe, but turnout was slim. But Ash is back tonight at IMT from 5 to 11 p.m., and the weather is expected to cooperate, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-’70s — perfect for a cookout and a few glasses of wine.

Pizzas, fresh-baked breads, chicken skewers and other wood-roasted treats from the big dome oven and a smaller hibachi blazing at 1,000 degrees with Japanese binchotan coals were on order last weekend; expect similar treats tonight. Here's what you missed last weekend while you were staying dry.

Thick-crust pizza with Calabrian chiles, figs and cured sausage. While the crust picks up some serious char from the wood-burning oven, the flavor is toasty rather than burned.

Japanese oak binchotan coals burn at 1,000 degrees in Whitaker's hibachi.

Fire-roasted bread with Bolognese. Whitaker's take on the Italian classic is thick and meaty rather than thin and soupy.

Bread bakes in the Ash oven.

Chicken roasted over wood charcoal. The meat is seasoned simply to let the flavor of the wood stand out.

Whitaker explains how the dome oven serves as the center for creating coals that go into the hibachi.