Chef Kelly Whitaker's Ash Mobile Kitchen Returns to Infinite Monkey Theorem Tonight

Chef Kelly Whitaker's Ash Mobile Kitchen Returns to Infinite Monkey Theorem Tonight

Friday, August 26, 2016 at 10:55 a.m.
By Westword
Corn and lamb-sausage pizza on a crust made with the ancient grain einkorn grown and miiled at chef Eric Skokan's Black Cat farm in Boulder County.
Corn and lamb-sausage pizza on a crust made with the ancient grain einkorn grown and miiled at chef Eric Skokan's Black Cat farm in Boulder County.
Mark Antonation
A A

Chefs Kelly Whitaker (of Basta in Boulder) and Cody Taft rolled out their mobile kitchen and wood-burning oven, Ash, last Friday at the Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery in the RiNo neighborhood — just in time for a heavy dose of rain. Tarps kept the food dry and fires safe, but turnout was slim. But Ash is back tonight at IMT from 5 to 11 p.m., and the weather is expected to cooperate, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-’70s — perfect for a cookout and a few glasses of wine.

Pizzas, fresh-baked breads, chicken skewers and other wood-roasted treats from the big dome oven and a smaller hibachi blazing at 1,000 degrees with Japanese binchotan coals were on order last weekend; expect similar treats tonight. Here's what you missed last weekend while you were staying dry.

Thick-crust pizza with Calabrian chiles, figs and cured sausage. While the crust picks up some serious char from the wood-burning oven, the flavor is toasty rather than burned.
Thick-crust pizza with Calabrian chiles, figs and cured sausage. While the crust picks up some serious char from the wood-burning oven, the flavor is toasty rather than burned.
Mark Antonation
Japanese oak binchotan coals burn at 1,000 degrees in Whitaker's hibachi.
Japanese oak binchotan coals burn at 1,000 degrees in Whitaker's hibachi.
Mark Antonation
Fire-roasted bread with Bolognese. Whitaker's take on the Italian classic is thick and meaty rather than thin and soupy.
Fire-roasted bread with Bolognese. Whitaker's take on the Italian classic is thick and meaty rather than thin and soupy.
Mark Antonation
Bread bakes in the Ash oven.
Bread bakes in the Ash oven.
Mark Antonation
Chicken roasted over wood charcoal. The meat is seasoned simply to let the flavor of the wood stand out.
Chicken roasted over wood charcoal. The meat is seasoned simply to let the flavor of the wood stand out.
Mark Antonation
Whitaker explains how the dome oven serves as the center for creating coals that go into the hibachi.
Whitaker explains how the dome oven serves as the center for creating coals that go into the hibachi.
Mark Antonation
Chicken wings butterflied in the style that Whitaker learned while working in a restaurant in Japan. He says that whole chickens are broken down into 22 traditional cuts for skewering and grilling over binchotan charcoal.
Chicken wings butterflied in the style that Whitaker learned while working in a restaurant in Japan. He says that whole chickens are broken down into 22 traditional cuts for skewering and grilling over binchotan charcoal.
Mark Antonation

