The Bindery Aiming for Mid-October Opening in LoHi

There's a new apartment complex at the corner of 18th and Central streets in LoHi (which will surprise absolutely no one) where many years ago a book binding company once stood. The only remaining evidence is in the name of the Bindery (1817 Central Street), a new restaurant that's aiming for a mid-October opening on the ground floor of the project. The all-day market, bakery and eatery is the work of Linda Hampsten Fox, a chef and caterer who has spent much of her life gleaning recipes and techniques from her travels abroad.

Fox grew up in Boulder but spent much of her life in Europe, living on the Swiss/Italian border for several years before moving to Tuscany. "I bought a little farmhouse there and grew grapes and olives for nine years," the chef explains.

The experience has shaped her cooking style, which has also been molded by her Czech-Polish upbringing, where food and celebration were an important part of her family, and by her time in Mexico, where she helped open a cooking school. Because of these disparate influences, the menu at the Bindery isn't easy to define, so Fox puts it simply: "My entire heritage and experience is in our food."