Chef Samir Mohammad Moves Up the Mountain With Artisan 206

Those who have followed good cooking in Denver over the past decade will recognize the name Samir Mohammad, a chef who quietly wowed diners on Old South Pearl at The Village Cork and later at Black Pearl (well before it closed). Mohammad took off for a stint in Indonesia before returning to Denver to run the culinary program at the History Colorado Center and its Cafe Rendezvous. But a new opportunity lured Mohammad to Breckenridge, where he just launched Artisan 206 at 206 North Main Street on November 25.

"I've been working on this for about a year and a half," the chef explains. "The place was built in 1992 by my mother's family — they originally opened it as the Red Orchid."

Since the Red Orchid closed, other concepts have come and gone, and it became clear that the building needed an overhaul and some fresh ideas. "I pulled my parents out of retirement to get me going on this venture," Mohammad adds. He moved to the mountain town in May with the goal of opening for the winter ski season and missed his November 1 goal by only a couple of weeks. He and his mother collaborated on the interior design, and his parents have served as both mentors and hands-on colleagues in the business.