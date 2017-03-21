menu

Fire Up the Grill: Cherry Cricket Set to Reopen on April 11

Quality Italian Parts Ways With Opening Executive Chef Franz Hueber


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Fire Up the Grill: Cherry Cricket Set to Reopen on April 11

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 8:10 a.m.
By Patricia Calhoun
Look familiar? This burger's coming back.
Look familiar? This burger's coming back.
Danielle Lirette
A A

St. Patrick's Day came and went without our traditional corned beef and cabbage meal at the Cherry Cricket. The iconic Cherry Creek burger joint has been closed since a fire broke out in the kitchen last Thanksgiving eve. But now repairs are close to complete, and the Cricket is slated to reopen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

When it does, the 71-year-old Cricket will have a new kitchen and an entirely new infrastructure, "but we've kept everything else exactly the same," says Lee Driscoll, co-owner of the company that bought the Cherry Cricket in 2000. Well, not entirely the same: a formerly green wall has been painted red, and then there are those bathrooms....

“Despite being cleaned up and brought back to its original state, the Cricket will remain the ‘black sheep’ of Cherry Creek North," Driscoll explains. "We didn’t let any fancy restaurant designers anywhere near it, but we did spruce up the restrooms, which we don’t imagine anyone will complain about.”

Related Stories

As thanks to the Denver firefighters who helped save the Cricket, the restaurant has created a special Fire Belly Burger — a half-pound Cricket burger with strawberry-habanero cream cheese, fried onions and grilled jalapeños topped with pork belly and served on a sesame Kaiser bun — and $1 from every Fire Belly burger sold in April will go to to the city's firehouses.

And firefighters aren't the only people who helped out; despite heavy workloads, various city departments helped keep permitting and plan approval on track. "They've got smart people working really hard," Driscoll says. "Denver's on fire."

As was the Cricket.

A sad Thanksgiving Day sight.
A sad Thanksgiving Day sight.
Mark Antonation

To celebrate the reopening, the Cherry Cricket has a week of special events planned, starting with complimentary cake and champagne ("cheap sparkling wine," the restaurant admits) all day on April 11. On April 12, the Cricket will host a benefit for Metro Caring; anyone who brings in at least three cans of food will get a free basket of fries; the firefighters who helped save the Cricket will also be on hand. But our favorite event may be the April 13 commemoration of "the three brave fish who lost their lives in the fire": At 5 p.m., the Cricket will hold a funeral complete with bagpipes and dancers.

It's not quite St. Patrick's Day, but close enough.

The reopening of the Cricket gives the owners time to push the transformation of Breck on Blake, at 2200 Blake Street, to next spring; they plan to turn it into some kind of a Cricket. "We don't want to do a cookie-cutter," Driscoll explains. "We want to get it right."

As they did with the restoration of the original Cherry Cricket. Starting April 11 (barring any disasters), the Cricket will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week; the kitchen will be serving until midnight, and happy hour will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. until close daily. For more information, go to cherrycricket.com.

Patricia Calhoun
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword, Denver’s News and Arts weekly, in 1977; she’s been the editor there ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly Colorado Public Television roundtable Colorado Inside Out, the former president of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies -- a post that got her an unexpected interview with former President Bill Clinton in front of a thousand people (while she was in flip-flops) -- and played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Cherry Cricket - Closed
More Info
More Info

2641 E. 2nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-7666

www.cherrycricket.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >