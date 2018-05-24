Cherry Hills Sushi Co Plans Park Hill Outpost

Park Hill Sushi Co will take over half of the building that was once Tante Louise and was most recently DJ's Colfax Cafe.

Cherry Hills Sushi Co opened just over two years ago in Denver's poshest southern suburb, serving a style of sushi unique in the metro area. Made-to-order hand rolls (temaki) served one at a time to ensure that each bite is at its absolute freshest were (and still are) the main draw, along with sashimi and other creative bites from chef/owner Bradford Kim and his team. The intimate setting with only a handful of seats around the sushi bar and no additional tables made the place feel at once welcoming and exclusive, almost like you were a guest at a dinner party at Kim's home kitchen. The one drawback was the location — at least for residents of central Denver.

But Kim is solving that problem: He's opening a second eatery at 4900 East Colfax Avenue that will be called Park Hill Sushi Co and will bring the same menu to a new neighborhood later this summer. If the address looks familiar, it was the longtime home of Tante Louise that has since seen a series of occupants, most recently a third DJ's Cafe, before all three of those breakfast eateries dried up.

Temaki will be the star of the menu at the upcoming Park Hill Sushi Co. Mark Antonation

The sprawling building, actually two attached cottages, doesn't seem like a great space for a sushi bar, but Park Hill Sushi Co will take up only one side (another project is in the works for the other half). Kim says the new location will be only slightly larger than the first and will also serve a deep list of Japanese whisky, beer and sake.