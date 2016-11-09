menu

Chicken Fans Camp Out for Free Chick-Fil-A in Glendale

Washington Park Staple the Kentucky Inn Changes Ownership


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Chicken Fans Camp Out for Free Chick-Fil-A in Glendale

Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 3:30 p.m.
By Mark Antonation
The urban camping is outstanding on November 9 in Glendale, Colorado.EXPAND
The urban camping is outstanding on November 9 in Glendale, Colorado.
Mark Antonation
A A

Why isn't the Denver Police Department clearing out this urban encampment? Well, for one thing, these folks are camping in Glendale, not Denver, and for another, they're on private property. That parking lot belongs to a brand-new Chick-Fil-A that's about to hatch at 430 South Colorado Boulevard, right next door to Shotgun Willie's, a Fascinations adult superstore and the Smokin' Gun cannabis dispensary. And Chick-Fil-A is giving away a year's worth of chicken to 100 of those determined campers.

Here's how it works: Campers began showing up at 6 a.m. this morning and received numbered wrist bands. Although you have to be at least eighteen to be eligible, some people brought their kids for the free sandwiches and cookies that will be given away tonight. But the real payoff happens tomorrow, November 10, when those who made it through the night will be rewarded with a gift card for a free meal a week for 52 weeks — a $250 value. The catch is that once braceleted, campers can't leave the property, or they're disqualified. And Chick-Fil-A has a few extra wristbands for latecomers who can replace any dropouts. (At about 2:30 p.m. today, far fewer than 100 wristbands had been distributed — which means there may still be room for you and your family!)

Of those in the parking lot — hanging out in camping chairs, playing yard games, working on laptops or napping in the sun — many said they had taken a day off from work or school to be there. Some said that this wasn't the first Chick-Fil-A grand opening that they'd been to, and one group said they'd already scored the same prize at three different openings in Colorado and as far away as Iowa. Call them Chick-Fil-A Dead (Chicken) Heads — or something like that.

The new Chick-Fil-A will open Thursday, November 10, next door to Shotgun Willie's and the Smokin' Gun.EXPAND
The new Chick-Fil-A will open Thursday, November 10, next door to Shotgun Willie's and the Smokin' Gun.
Mark Antonation

Because of the cross-country grand-opening followers, the restaurant chain changed its rules and campers must now provide proof that they live within specific zip codes in order to be eligible for the giveaway. Because this Glendale location is so central, though quite a few metro Denver zip codes were included.

Retail business makes strange bedfellows; while Chick-Fil-A has made news in recent years over corporate comments regarding the company's opposition to same-sex marriage. Meanwhile, the owners of Shotgun Willie's and the Smokin' Gun are related to Glendale mayor and former gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunafon (wife and daughter-in-law, respectively). But despite the close proximity of such disparate businesses and the moodiness of Denverites after last night's election results, nobody waiting for a taste of fried chicken sandwiches seemed to be getting their feathers ruffled. 

Campers hang out in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot.EXPAND
Campers hang out in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot.
Mark Antonation
Cornhole and fried chicken.EXPAND
Cornhole and fried chicken.
Mark Antonation
Colorado loves Chick-Fil-A.EXPAND
Colorado loves Chick-Fil-A.
Mark Antonation
Winner, winner...EXPAND
Winner, winner...
Mark Antonation
What would you do for a free year of chicken sandwiches?EXPAND
What would you do for a free year of chicken sandwiches?
Mark Antonation
No, these people are not camping out for free goodies from Fascinations.EXPAND
No, these people are not camping out for free goodies from Fascinations.
Mark Antonation
Friends relax before what could be a chilly night.EXPAND
Friends relax before what could be a chilly night.
Mark Antonation
Camping in comfort for free chicken.EXPAND
Camping in comfort for free chicken.
Mark Antonation
A new tent city in Glendale.EXPAND
A new tent city in Glendale.
Mark Antonation
Once checked in, campers can't leave until tomorrow morning.EXPAND
Once checked in, campers can't leave until tomorrow morning.
Mark Antonation
Don't head over on Sunday!EXPAND
Don't head over on Sunday!
Mark Antonation
Campers hang out in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot.EXPAND
Campers hang out in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Shotgun Willie's
More Info
More Info

490 S. Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80246

303-388-9601

www.shotgun-willies.com

miles
The Smokin' Gun
More Info
More Info

492 S. Colorado Blvd.
Glendale, CO 80246

720-519-0891

smokingunapothecary.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >