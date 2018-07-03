Chicken Rebel Food Truck Finds Permanent Roost With New Distillery

A year has passed since Chicken Rebel caused a flap by choosing Denver as its new roost after flying off from the San Diego food-truck scene. Founder Lydie Lovett initially partnered with Finn's Manor, 2927 Larimer Street, to become a big draw in the RiNo street-food mix, serving fried-chicken sandwiches and loaded tots at the venue's outdoor food-truck court. When she first launched in Denver, Lovett said she wanted to find a brick-and-mortar space — and now she has.

Lovett was competing in the recent Chicken Fight! food festival when she met the owners of Mythology Distillery, a new craft-spirits company set to open this summer at 3622 Tejon Street. They loved her chicken and asked if she wanted to move into one side of the building where the distillery had already been built; after seeing the spot, she agreed to sign on.