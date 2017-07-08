Denver Chickens Out! Five Recent Food Stories That Really Flew

Chicken Rebel is now in Denver. Chicken Rebel

The country marked National Fried Chicken Day this week, but chicken is what's for dinner — and breakfast, and lunch, and late-night snacks — every day in Denver. We've certainly served up plenty of news about fowl joints recently, including the revelation that Bourbon Grill, the popular walk-up known for its char-grilled chicken, is moving to much fancier digs on Colfax.

Keep reading for five recent stories on who's giving Denver the bird.

The former Bourbon Chicken. Mark Antonation

Everyone's Favorite Walkup Chicken Joint Is on the Move on Colfax



Jean-Philippe Failyau's Birdcall will open this month. Laura Shunk

Jean-Philippe Failyau on Denver's Growth, Park Burger's Expansion, and Birdcall

Chicken and pancakes at Tupelo Honey. Danielle Lirette

Here's Where to Find Denver's Best Fried Chicken

Eight Nashville Hot Chicken Dishes Spicing Up Denver

Chicken Rebel has landed in Denver. Chicken Rebel

Chicken Rebel Hits Denver Are Flying the Coop in San Diego

