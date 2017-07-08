Denver Chickens Out! Five Recent Food Stories That Really Flew
|
Chicken Rebel is now in Denver.
Chicken Rebel
The country marked National Fried Chicken Day this week, but chicken is what's for dinner — and breakfast, and lunch, and late-night snacks — every day in Denver. We've certainly served up plenty of news about fowl joints recently, including the revelation that Bourbon Grill, the popular walk-up known for its char-grilled chicken, is moving to much fancier digs on Colfax.
Keep reading for five recent stories on who's giving Denver the bird.
|
The former Bourbon Chicken.
Mark Antonation
Everyone's Favorite Walkup Chicken Joint Is on the Move on Colfax
|
Jean-Philippe Failyau's Birdcall will open this month.
Laura Shunk
Jean-Philippe Failyau on Denver's Growth, Park Burger's Expansion, and Birdcall
|
Chicken and pancakes at Tupelo Honey.
Danielle Lirette
Here's Where to Find Denver's Best Fried Chicken
|
Linnea Covington
Eight Nashville Hot Chicken Dishes Spicing Up Denver
|
Chicken Rebel has landed in Denver.
Chicken Rebel
