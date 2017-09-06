Chipotle Reopening Bash Includes Free Food for Anyone Named Evans

Steve Ells opened the original Chipotle Mexican Grill at 1644 East Evans Avenue, an old Dolly Madison location, in 1993, kicking off more than two decades of growth and influence over how Americans perceive fast food. The tiny burrito outlet closed its doors on May 18, but only temporarily: Employees needed more work space, and the restaurant chain needed to update its flagship store with modern kitchen equipment. And on Thursday, September 7, Chipotle will reopen the space and once again begin serving the University of Denver and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Eric Sailor, construction manager for Chipotle, says that about twenty weeks of work were compressed into a fourteen-week schedule. Most of that work went into excavating a deeper basement to expand the food-prep area, though, so customers won't notice too many changes. "We want that person who went to DU twenty years ago to walk in and feel comfortable here," Sailor notes.

EXPAND Before: A steep ladder led from a trap door into a low-ceilinged basment. Mark Antonation