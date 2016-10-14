Chocolate, Whiskey and Doughnuts! Seventeen Tastiest Events in Denver, October 14-16

EXPAND It's Choctober! Danielle Lirette

No Broncos game this weekend? No problem. There are plenty of winning events to fill the football-shaped hole in in your heart — and stomach. From chocolate and coffee to whiskey and doughnuts, all of your tastiest vices are represented on this weekend's culinary calendar. And you can also get a free lunch today! Keep reading for all the delicious details.

Friday, October 14

James Beard Award-winning chef Jennifer Jasinski and hundreds of volunteers will cook up nearly 2,000 pounds of fresh, thrown-away produce provided by We Don’t Waste for Feeding the 5000, a free lunch at Skyline Park today. You can grab lunch and enjoy other activities while helping to raise awareness of food-waste issues in Denver and around the world, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Get all the details at feedingthe5000usa.org.

Chef Riley Chandler's Pop-up Tour rolls into Denver today, with chefs cooking up a multi-course meal with only local ingredients, which they'll serve tableside. Both the menu and the location will be revealed when you sign up; get tickets ($75 or $125 for the chef's table) and more information at rileychandlerpc.com.

The Wildlife Experience at University of Colorado South Denver will be showing The Lost Boys at today's Movie and a Martini. Your $28 ticket gets you two drinks, hors d’oeuvres, popcorn, access to the museum exhibits and the feature presentation. Movie trivia starts at 5:30 p.m. Grab tickets here.

Seventh Wonder will host an evening of food, entertainment, music and more, all to support children's rights and education in Cambodia. You can take part in the festivities from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Posner Center for International Development. Tickets are $35, free for children under twelve, and can be purchased here.

