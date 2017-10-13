Choice Market Gears Up for Opening Today

When Mike Fogarty first conceptualized Choice Market a few years back, he dreamed of upending the convenience-store industry by scuttling the ubiquitous subpar foods and brands and replacing them with locally sourced grab-and-go options, premium ingredients and nicer products. Today his vision comes to life: Choice Market opened at 5 a.m. this morning, October 13, at 1770 Broadway, and it'll be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, from here on out.

Now that the pieces are in place, it's clear that Choice will also take on the more traditional grocery store in some way, rising to meet evolving shopping habits, especially in a neighborhood where big grocers can't find real estate. "This is a new kind of convenience store," says Fogarty. "We’re open 24/7, we have good product diversity and quick transaction times — but we're much more of a small-format grocery store. That's how our target market shops these days: They shop for prepared foods they can eat now, and they're going to the grocery store three to four times a week instead of once on a Sunday. We just don’t think grocery stores have kept up with that shift. [I] think this will fill the gap in a millennial generation; it suits their needs a little bit more."

To that end, three channels comprise Choice's offerings: there's a sizable made-to-order menu, a grocery selection built to fit the space and shoppers' needs, and typical convenience-store items like toiletries, paper goods and cleaning supplies. Made-to-order items include a lengthy list of breakfast dishes — egg-topped bowls, several breakfast burritos and a handful of breakfast sandwiches — smoothies, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and bowls (we're eyeing the curry noodle and the Choice BBQ pork, which comes atop macaroni and cheese). There's also a broad selection of espresso drinks brewed from Corvus beans. As for groceries, Fogarty says that in addition to raw ingredients like produce, pasta and chicken, and packaged goods like hummus and canned soup, the shop will sell prepped items like meatballs, and plans to eventually offer meal kits.