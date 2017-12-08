Lon Symensma Takes Over the Block With Two New Projects

Chef Lon Symensma's energy level clocks in somewhere between a welterweight boxer and a toddler on a sugar rush; he's always moving, always looking at things from several angles at once. After launching two restaurants this year, Concourse Restaurant Moderne (which made our list of the best new restaurants this year) and Kaya Kitchen (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), the chef is already strategizing his next moves, but this time he won't have to move far. Longtime vacancies in the Sugar Cube building where his first eatery, ChoLon Modern Asian (1555 Blake Street), resides have been in his sights for some time, and now he's moving in on them, aiming for an August 2018 opening of two new projects.

Those two will be Kaya Asian Cafe, a breakfast and lunch version of Kaya Kitchen, and Leroux, a pan-European eatery named after one of Symensma's former instructors at the Culinary Insitute of America in New York. They'll take over the space facing the 16th Street Mall next to ChoLon where H Burger closed way back in 2013, along with additional square footage along the alley between the Sugar Cube and Illegal Pete's.

"We're really homing in on the breakfast aspect of Kaya," Symensma explains of the first concept. So along with delicious Malaysian-style kaya toast (which you may have treated yourself to at Avanti, or you should), there will also be breakfast banh mi and other morning fare inspired by all of Southeast Asia. Kaya will close after lunch so that it can serve as private dining space for ChoLon next door. So how will a fast-casual lunch counter integrate into the much more upscale ChoLon? Symensma explains that he has hired design firm Semple Brown to oversee an update to his first restaurant's dining room so that it will meld with the design of Kaya. "Most notably," he adds, "we're going to drop in a completely sound-proof ceiling at ChoLon."