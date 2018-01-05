Chowder Room Will Close After Three Years on South Broadway

Chowder Room, one of our favorite Denver seafood spots, will be cooking up its last batches of chowder this month. Owners Matt and Carrie Stein are moving out of state for a new opportunity, so they'll close their restaurant at 560 South Broadway on January 20.

Matt says that he and Carrie are returning to California, where he'll take a job similar to the executive position with a seafood company that he left to come to Denver more than three years ago. They opened Chowder Room in January 2015 in the former home of My Big Fat Greek Cafe, focusing on fresh and simple preparations in the tradition of coastal seafood shacks. To create several styles of chowder, Matt (the chef in the family) managed to bring in lobster, crab, oysters and other seafood at the peak of their seasons, thanks to a lifetime of building relationships with fishermen and distributors.

Stop in and say farewell to Matt and Carrie Stein before the Chowder Room closes on January 20. Mark Antonation