Citizen Rail Pulls Into the New Kimpton Hotel Born

On August 15, the Kimpton Hotel Born will open at 1600 Wewatta Street, and with it comes a new restaurant called Citizen Rail, making two hotel/restaurant combos in downtown Denver for the Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants group.

Those who have enjoyed meals at Panzano in the Hotel Monaco, less than a mile away, know that Kimpton isn't content to offer bland tourist fare to please the masses. Chef-driven menus and artisan food production — like the handmade bread and pasta at Panzano — are more the norm. That will be the case at Citizen Rail, too, led by executive chef Christian Graves, who moved to Denver from San Diego, where he was in charge of another Kimpton restaurant.

Citizen Rail gets its name and theme from its location just behind Union Station, at the end of the terminal where travelers and commuters flood the platform at regular intervals. Sleek art-deco interior design turns the dining room and chef's counter into a well-appointed train car with lighting and mirrors that convey a sense of motion. In the bar, sexy curves and burnished fixtures add a timeless quality.